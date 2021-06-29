What it’s like to live without water in a place geared for shortages
Joburger Gill Gifford visited her mom in water-scarce Port Alfred in the Eastern Cape for a week. This is how it went
29 June 2021 - 19:32
Cape Town may have dodged the Day Zero bullet, but some parts of the country have long been living with dry taps, their residents relying on water tanks and intermittent municipal supply.
The coastal town of Port Alfred in the Eastern Cape is one such area. The dire situation in the Ndlambe Municipality has hit Alexandria, Bathurst, Boknes, Bosmansriviersmond, Cannon Rocks and Kenton-on-Sea. Dam levels are low and the municipality blames the drought...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.