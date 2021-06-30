EDITORIAL | Talk is cheap but food isn’t. Government must come to the table

As unemployment numbers, inflation and food prices skyrocket, making ends meet has become increasingly difficult

Our labour minister is “engaging” and “thrashing out” plans for income support. Thulas Nxesi this week promised the government and its social partners were trying to figure out how it could help those affected by the latest round of restrictions designed to curb a deadly virus. The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) is “locked in discussions with actuaries to find surplus monies to address the new conditions”, added the minister.



SA Breweries is currently in court for a fourth time to fight a ban on alcohol sales. Wendy Alberts, of the Restaurants Association SA, is on the record saying the hospitality industry is facing destruction...