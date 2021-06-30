Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Talk is cheap but food isn’t. Government must come to the table

As unemployment numbers, inflation and food prices skyrocket, making ends meet has become increasingly difficult

30 June 2021 - 19:36

Our labour minister is “engaging” and “thrashing out” plans for income support. Thulas Nxesi this week promised the government and its social partners were trying to figure out how it could help those affected by the latest round of restrictions designed to curb a deadly virus. The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) is “locked in discussions with actuaries to find surplus monies to address the new conditions”, added the minister.

SA Breweries is currently in court for a fourth time to fight a ban on alcohol sales. Wendy Alberts, of the Restaurants Association SA, is on the record saying the hospitality industry is facing destruction...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. TOM EATON | The choices! Will it be Burj Khalifa, Red Square or a hole in one ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JENNIFER PLATT | Life getting you down? Pick yourself up with these new titles Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Talk is cheap but food isn’t. Government must come to the table Opinion & Analysis
  4. YASANTHA NAIDOO | When you’re that shape-shifting creature whose greatest fear ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. BARRY SCHOUB | Government did listen to science and was right to ditch ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Government did not listen, so here we are again Opinion & Analysis
  2. Zuma’s sentence sends a powerful message to SA and political ‘untouchables’ Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Cities raise tariffs but they still don’t provide services we need Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | The real Covid-19 setback is our government Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | With R26bn in the hole, SA deserves better from its leaders Opinion & Analysis