Opinion & Analysis

WENDY KNOWLER | Evidence for claims in weight-loss ads is slimmer than you’ll be

Was Pinterest right to ban advertising for diet products on its platform?

Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist
04 July 2021 - 20:08

Pinterest has banned all weight loss ads on its platform, as part of its policy not to support body shaming advertising.

It will no longer allow ads containing testimonials about losing weight, references to body mass indexes, or those that “idealise or denigrate” certain body types...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | SA’s parole system in desperate need of rehabilitation Opinion & Analysis
  2. ‘Some animals are more equal than others’: service delivery in SA Opinion & Analysis
  3. WENDY KNOWLER | Evidence for claims in weight-loss ads is slimmer than you’ll be Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | The time has come to stop pandering to the Nkandla cry-baby Opinion & Analysis
  5. Time for dithering is over: heat domes are a red-hot warning on climate costs Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Zuma marches with Amabutho, son criticises ANC outside Nkandla compound
'We'll form a human shield around Zuma': MK veterans outside Nkandla

Related articles

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | Home-buyers beware: the small print is where the auction is Opinion & Analysis
  2. WENDY KNOWLER | You could be paying someone else’s e-toll fees in your rental ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. WENDY KNOWLER | Car-crash refund tales are the order of the day Opinion & Analysis
  4. WENDY KNOWLER | Edgars puts the con in Edcon with their hard-to-cancel accounts Opinion & Analysis
  5. WENDY KNOWLER | Sale of car with shady record begins a long, bumpy ride Opinion & Analysis