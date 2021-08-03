TONY LEON | SA should insist the UK changes its ludicrous Covid travel curbs
South Africans are subjected to nonsensical, patronising, glaringly political restrictions that are hurting our economy
03 August 2021 - 20:02
The Venn diagram, where public health imperatives and political needs intersect, is opaque, if not a mess. It is the meeting point between poor policies and arbitrary decisions.
South Africans found plenty to justly criticise about government overreach in the 16 months since the country was first placed under lockdown on March 26 2020...
