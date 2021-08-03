Opinion & Analysis

TONY LEON | SA should insist the UK changes its ludicrous Covid travel curbs

South Africans are subjected to nonsensical, patronising, glaringly political restrictions that are hurting our economy

Tony Leon Columnist
03 August 2021 - 20:02

The Venn diagram, where public health imperatives and political needs intersect, is opaque, if not a mess. It is the meeting point between poor policies and arbitrary decisions.

South Africans found plenty to justly criticise about government overreach in the 16 months since the country was first placed under lockdown on March 26 2020...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. TONY LEON | SA should insist the UK changes its ludicrous Covid travel curbs Opinion & Analysis
  2. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | SA urgently needs a decisive answer to the BIG question Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Schools must go the distance before they reach full capacity Opinion & Analysis
  4. Should Eskom step on the gas or wait for greener alternatives to coal? Opinion & Analysis
  5. ANDREW AMERICA | Municipalities are pivotal in rebuilding SA. Will they rise to ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Cheers and tears as SA gold medalist Tatjana Schoenmaker arrives home
Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...

Related articles

  1. TONY LEON | Public trust gone: look what happened while Cyril played his ‘long ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TONY LEON | Stop trying to hide your failings with euphemisms, weasels Opinion & Analysis
  3. TONY LEON | Have you no sense of decency, Mkhize? Oh, how a mighty reputation ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TONY LEON | As another Freedom Day passes, where are the genuine SA statesmen? Opinion & Analysis
  5. TONY LEON | This is what I really meant when I called Maimane an ‘experiment’ Opinion & Analysis