CAROL PATON | Mistrust and misfires: social security proposal exposes broken cabinet

There are two lessons the government can learn from this debacle

Carol Paton Editor at large
23 August 2021 - 19:09 By Carol Paton

It is safe to assume that the social security proposals that emerged last week are dead in the water.

It is hard to know what went on in the mind of social development minister Lindiwe Zulu, or those of her officials. It was wrong and irregular to release a bombshell policy proposal to the public in the form of a green paper without presenting it first to the cabinet...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

