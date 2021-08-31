CAIPHUS KGOSANA | More of the SMME: SA has to get behind entrepreneurs

SA’s unemployment rate is more than 44%, In Indonesia, which embraces SMMEs, it’s 4.11%. Surely that’s the way to go

At the end of 2015 I quit a full-time job and entered the world of self-employment. Being a writer helps with a soft landing, it being a skill that is fairly in demand if you create the right networks.



But I hadn’t quit a stable job at a newspaper to become a freelance writer; that was more of a side hustle. I had bigger dreams and was armed with a concept that was a guaranteed success but required adequate financial support to get off the ground...