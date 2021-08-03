CAIPHUS KGOSANA | SA urgently needs a decisive answer to the BIG question
Can we afford for government to dither on social grants when so many in our country are going hungry?
03 August 2021 - 20:02
Thabang* lives in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria. The 41-year-old and his wife Mantwa* (34) lost their jobs three and a half years ago when the medium-size firm they were working for in Randburg suffered financial losses and retrenched en masse. These were not high-paying, but junior admin posts that were available for anyone with a matric certificate, back when the economy grew with positive numbers.
When they were working, the couple rented a place to stay. They could afford enough food and other basic amenities to last a month for a family of three. The remainder of their earnings got swallowed up by taxi fares to and from work...
