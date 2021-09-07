Opinion & Analysis

CAIPHUS KGOSANA | A noble ANC led us to the Promised Land, but now it’s left us high and dry

The party has not only let itself down but lamentably the people who look to it for guidance and leadership

Caiphus Kgosana Executive editor: opinions and analysis
07 September 2021 - 19:39

I’ve been thinking about the ANC a lot of late.

The leader of the society; the green black and gold, the mass movement, the broad church that gave us Mandela, Sisulu, Tambo, Kathrada, Duma Nokwe. I first heard of the ANC as a child growing up in a Pretoria township towards apartheid’s dying years. It was immortalised in song by “comrades” who wore cargo pants and clenched their fists at a passing Hippo (police Casspir)...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | A noble ANC led us to the Promised Land, but now it’s left us ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. How gaming will change humanity as we know it Opinion & Analysis
  3. TODD MALONE | Lost in translation: how Covid-19 language can be misunderstood Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | A teacher in every classroom, is that too much to ask for? Opinion & Analysis
  5. NADINE DREYER | Angela Merkel, the assassin in sensible shoes Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans
Playful President Ramaphosa on unemployment, Marikana and Covid at Q&A in ...

Related articles

  1. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | More of the SMME: SA has to get behind entrepreneurs Opinion & Analysis
  2. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Biden’s cowardly move will send Afghanistan back to the Stone ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. SABC after Hlaudi for millions — but he insists broadcaster 'owes' him R22m News
  4. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Zambia has taught us a lesson in democracy. Let’s learn it Opinion & Analysis
  5. 'It ultimately leads you to deliver your best': The F-word keeps Lebo M going Lifestyle