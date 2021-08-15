Lifestyle

'It ultimately leads you to deliver your best': The F-word keeps Lebo M going

Sbu Mkwanazi speaks to the celebrated creative about his 30 years in the entertainment industry and his reality show

15 August 2021 - 00:02 By Sbu Mkwanazi

The F word. That's what has kept internationally revered Grammy-winning singer, producer, composer and arranger Lebo Morake going in the entertainment world for almost 30 years. Failure, whether it was being homeless in the US or cleaning church toilets, continues to be one of his most important differentiators.

Life was tough for a 22-year-old Morake in the 1980s, when he called the Los Angeles bus terminal home. This experience in a foreign country made working in clubs as a 14-year-old in Soweto seem easy...

