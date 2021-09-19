BONGANI DLADLA | Women in hard hats should not be a novelty

Only 12% of engineers in SA are women, which must be the result of something more complex than skills

In 2021, unconscious bias and inherent patriarchal structures still remain huge barriers for women entering traditionally male-dominated fields. Despite our modern times, outdated perceptions persist, not just in the minds of men in the workplace, but even for those women seeking to climb the career ladder. What will it take to transform these inhibiting thought processes and drive true transformation in these sectors?



Working in the construction industry, I have seen how the culture of an organisation or industry can be a huge barrier to entry, discouraging those from participating. “The boys’ club” and the “construction fraternity” are dangerous terms still used today. We need to pay more attention to how we speak and act, foster a welcoming environment...