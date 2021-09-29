TSHEPO MATLOU | The Jurni to tourism recovery starts with technology

With more than 16-million vaccines administered, local businesses need to prepare for a potentially successful summer. After suffering an enormous hit, the industry’s recovery needs to be fuelled by technology. Many local businesses were venturing into the virtual space, albeit conservatively, just before the pandemic, with quite a few tourism offerings establishing presences on social media. These businesses need consistency and creativity to be effective and, by learning more about the power of technology and the internet, entrepreneurs can succeed.

As part of the Jurni team, I have had the privilege of witnessing the power of working online. Jurni is a company implementing the National Tourism Visitor Information System of the department of tourism, managed by Motsamayi Tourism Group and testament to the power of an online presence.

Our work is for locals, by locals. It’s also important to acknowledge the barriers many experience in establishing themselves online. Some people are only now familiarising themselves with social networking sites, while others don’t have any experience managing digital business platforms.

Our booking hub is not only a stand-alone service; we seek to partner with entrepreneurs who need guidance. For this reason, we empower business owners we work with through community huddles. Our huddles are effective, practical sessions that aim to educate and inspire entrepreneurs with new ways to effectively market their businesses.

As we rebuild our economy, we need to start building up the entrepreneurs who keep the wheels turning. So-called informal businesses have the potential to become great contributors, not only to the tourism industry, but to our growth as a country.

Tshepo Matlou is head of marketing and communications at Jurni.