TSHEPO MATLOU | The Jurni to tourism recovery starts with technology

The SA tourism industry has to do some serious damage control. The sector has been decimated due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Foreign arrivals dropped by more than 70% in 2020, a grim figure for an industry that contributed about 6.9% of GDP in 2019. It’s now time for us to roll up our sleeves and rebuild.

Local travel businesses have been working tirelessly since the beginning of the pandemic to keep their heads above water and there’s been much collaboration among entrepreneurs to sustain livelihoods. Another way for businesses and travellers to resuscitate the country’s battered tourism industry is by leveraging the internet and technology. After a trying 18 months, South Africans are finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, with our vaccination drive in full swing and more and more international borders reopening.

Since our move to level 2 lockdown on September 12, this country’s citizens have shown their eagerness to travel, with flight searches spiking by 134% in the week of the announcement, according to online booking site Cheapflights.