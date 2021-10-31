Politics

John Steenhuisen shrugs off post-election leadership challenge

DA leader says his party is going to have 'an excellent election'

Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
31 October 2021 - 00:00

DA leader John Steenhuisen says he is unfazed by talk that some in his party are preparing to unseat him should the party lose electoral support in Monday's local government elections.

Steenhuisen shrugged off speculation about simmering dissent within the DA in a recent interview with the Sunday Times...

