SA’s liberation war veterans are angry. Here’s why

The late 1950s was an era of growing resistance to the apartheid state’s application of discriminatory laws in SA. The resistance, led by the ANC and PAC, was met with harsh state suppression.

The massacre in 1960 of 69 black people protesting against being forced to carry identity documents that restricted their movement was a turning point for the movements. It precipitated their move away from passive, non-violent resistance towards the armed struggle.

In 1961, the ANC formed its armed wing, Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) (Spear of the nation). The PAC formed the Azanian People’s Liberation Army (Apla). The aim was to violently challenge white minority rule. Both embarked on campaigns of armed resistance against the state, including acts of sabotage and guerrilla warfare.

The most spectacular symbolic attacks on the apartheid state were the attacks on Sasol’s coal-to-oil refinery in Sasolburg, the Koeberg nuclear power station in 1982 and the South African Defence Force (SADF) headquarters in Pretoria in 1983.

As state repression increased, especially after the Soweto uprising of schoolchildren in 1976, many young black South Africans flocked to join the liberation movements and their armed wings in exile.

It is estimated that membership of the ANC and PAC military wings in the 1990s stood at between 8,000 and 10,000. These numbers swelled during the transition to democracy — to 23,000 by 1994 and, later, to 33 000.

This last-minute spike raised eyebrows at the time and can be blamed, in part, for the unhappiness that ensued. The numbers went up because it was felt necessary to boost the relatively small number of liberation fighters, compared with the apartheid-era SADF, which had 675,000 active-duty force members and 360,000 in the citizen forces in 1993.

But the large sign-ups were controversial and created tensions that have simmered for decades.

On top of this, the dismantling of these armed forces and that of the apartheid state was, in retrospect, managed badly. The result is that it left in its wake thousands of angry veterans who felt betrayed. In recent years they have come out vociferously against the ruling ANC. Most recently, 53 veterans were charged with taking government ministers hostage in an attempt to get the state to fulfil promises they say were broken.