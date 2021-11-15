Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Lightbulb moment, ANC ... we’re in the dark physically, not mentally

Sadly, it’s the party’s top leadership that wants us to believe it’s not at fault for the catastrophic cock-up that’s Eskom

Tom Eaton Columnist
15 November 2021 - 19:42

Just a fortnight after it tried to pass yet another buck and rolled its clown car into a ditch, the ANC has launched its campaign for 2024 with the slogan: “It Wasn’t Me Because I Wasn’t There, And Even If I Was, I Didn’t Do It, It Was Bigger Boys, I Don’t Know Their Names, They Were Gone Before You Came, But I Swear It Happened.”

I’m exaggerating, of course. That could never be an ANC slogan because if someone on the NEC is going to read that many words all in a row, they damned well better start with “Burn after reading” and end with “Full indemnity from prosecution”...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | Empty slogans mean empty voting booths Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | You know what they say, set a crook to catch a crook Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | In the pursuit of truth we should be abuzz about the malaria vaccine Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Before parties promise us the world, let’s start with the basics Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | SA needs reassurance that the July riots won’t happen again Opinion & Analysis
  2. GIL SPERLING | Property tech is taking over, but agents still have a home in ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Lightbulb moment, ANC ... we’re in the dark physically, not mentally Opinion & Analysis
  4. FW de Klerk: A brief comment Opinion & Analysis
  5. MY ELECTIONS DIARY | Welkom to the pothole province Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

How to Eskom proof your life: Alternative energy sources
Investigating officer reveals how Rosemary Ndlovu threatened his life and bury ...