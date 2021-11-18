Opinion & Analysis

MAKHUDU SEFARA | Silencing Africa’s guns — a dream deferred

In the last few weeks there have been coups, bombings, massacres and rebellions on our troubled continent

Makhudu Sefara Editor: TimesLIVE
18 November 2021 - 21:00

Not long ago, children hardly out of puberty were throwing stones and shouting slogans as their clenched fists punched the air in Eswatini, signalling a bottled-up yearning for freedom and development. 

While to those in the kingdom this symbolised a yearning for freedom and development, elsewhere this was another African state about to unravel. A potential market for arms manufacturers. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. MAKHUDU SEFARA | FW’s apology is a choreographed insult to our intelligence Opinion & Analysis
  2. MAKHUDU SEFARA | The former faithful have spoken. The ANC must listen carefully Opinion & Analysis
  3. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Electoral dysfunction: with these three pretenders, SA is a ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. MAKHUDU SEFARA | As Eswatini rises against its king, its people should be wary ... Opinion
  5. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Would making Zondo CJ come across as a reward for handling JZ? Opinion & Analysis
  6. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Walk the talk, Cele, or there’ll be another Gqeberha Opinion & Analysis
  7. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Phoenix posters a symptom of diversity mismanaged Opinion

Most read

  1. PATRICK BULGER | Stamp of disapproval: ‘tough love’ should be directed at those ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Rassie was rash, but World Rugby is being downright childish Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | We’ll stay in the dark on Eskom’s unfortunate series of events Opinion & Analysis
  4. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Silencing Africa’s guns — a dream deferred Opinion & Analysis
  5. PODCAST | PA leader Gayton McKenzie explains his rejection of the DA and ... Politics

Latest Videos

Tearful Bafana players speak of heartbreak at Ghana loss, alleged referee bias
Safa demands full investigation by FIFA, accusing referee of bias in Bafana vs ...