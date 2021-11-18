MAKHUDU SEFARA | Silencing Africa’s guns — a dream deferred

In the last few weeks there have been coups, bombings, massacres and rebellions on our troubled continent

Not long ago, children hardly out of puberty were throwing stones and shouting slogans as their clenched fists punched the air in Eswatini, signalling a bottled-up yearning for freedom and development.



While to those in the kingdom this symbolised a yearning for freedom and development, elsewhere this was another African state about to unravel. A potential market for arms manufacturers. ..