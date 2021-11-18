MAKHUDU SEFARA | Silencing Africa’s guns — a dream deferred
In the last few weeks there have been coups, bombings, massacres and rebellions on our troubled continent
18 November 2021 - 21:00
Not long ago, children hardly out of puberty were throwing stones and shouting slogans as their clenched fists punched the air in Eswatini, signalling a bottled-up yearning for freedom and development.
While to those in the kingdom this symbolised a yearning for freedom and development, elsewhere this was another African state about to unravel. A potential market for arms manufacturers. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.