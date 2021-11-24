How to beat the pandemic? Collaborate fairly and do it now

Outbreaks usually start without any warning. Preparedness and readiness within countries is essential for rapid responses. These responses must be supported by robust global collaboration that can function even amid inter-governmental tensions. Health systems must be able to detect emerging pathogens and offer rapid and robust responses wherever they are needed, to prevent spread both within nations and across national borders.

Responses work best if built on collaboration, coordination and solidarity: all are essential when tackling global challenges. The Access to Covid-19 Tools (ACT) accelerator shows what can be achieved if professionals from different nations are enabled and supported to act together to develop and share vaccines, treatments and diagnostics.

So, what is preventing the authorities in low- and middle-income countries from achieving the target of 40% of their people fully-vaccinated by the end of 2021 — and 70% by the middle of 2022? High-income nations are forging ahead, offering booster doses to their people and ensuring they have plenty of vaccine stocks in reserve. They also offer donations to countries in need, but commitments are generally too haphazard to offer consistent and predictable support. Collaboration between nations is also inconsistent and not sustained. As the fires of the pandemic flare up, the quality and predictability of response are hampered by suspicion and competition.

Responses so far are suboptimal and millions of people are feeling much distress and pain. In every country it is the poorest and most vulnerable people who bear the brunt of Covid-related suffering.

We see how vital it is to learn from what has happened in the last two years and, in the months and years to come, to implement actions that are evidence-based and equitable, when and where they are needed.

Now is the time to support the farsighted efforts of many member nations of the World Health Organisation (WHO) as they work towards an international legally binding agreement for preparing better responses to disease outbreaks, epidemics and pandemics. To consider the merits of a new agreement for pandemic preparedness and response, these nations have called for a special session of the World Health Assembly, starting on November 29. The WHO director-general has highlighted that the agreement should set out high-level principles to strengthen solidarity and equity.