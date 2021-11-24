JENNIFER PLATT | Pack those troubles in an old kit bag, but don’t forget the books

The holidays are almost upon us and there’s no better time to catch up on all the authors you didn’t get to this year

Jennifer Platt Sunday Times Book Editor

This is the time I go through my to-be-read piles and essentially make another huge pile of books to read during the holidays. We have rented the same holiday cottage as last year. It does not have a TV and I will giddily leave my laptop at home again, the accommodation becoming my reading sanctuary. The others will go off and hike in the blazing sun, but I will happily stay put, find a comfy place and just catch up on some of the books I didn’t get to this year.



One pile is my absolute favourite. It’s the memoirs, autobiographies and biographies I used all my willpower not to read before the hols. Summer for me means escaping into other people’s lives and this time (to make it a bit easier to choose) I have a theme: books about women, written by women...