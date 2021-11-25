PATRICK BULGER | No refusing these marriages of inconvenience to uninvited suitors

We all know about political impostors. Now meet the imposers, a new parasite that thrives in the neck of the experimental local-government hybrid the political parties have spawned after weeks of grandstanding and talks. Forget the commitment and the aligning of principles once thought necessary for a durable coalition deal. Thanks to the imposers, the outcome of our political dating game is that Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni especially will henceforth be run as forced marriages of inconvenience.

Even in Tshwane, where the DA has firmer loyalties, but no love, divorce is a constant threat. Is it possible these awkward coalitions of the unwilling are the results of the one-night stands DA leader John Steenhuisen warned us about before the elections?

We’re in high-gangster territory here, in the way that the EFF and ActionSA plotted to give DA mayors a victory against the ANC, but without having been asked to do so. It’s like a friend giving you a Rottweiler for a birthday present and you’re not sure how grateful you should be, if at all.

Little wonder Helen Zille was “surprised’’, but not obviously delighted, when the EFF in Johannesburg “imposed’’ itself (in the words of an EFF “insider’’, to quote a TimesLIVE report) and voted for the DA’s Mpho Phalatse, a medical doctor from Alexandra and a political novice, to become mayor of Africa’s richest city. “Effectively you have to renegotiate a coalition before every single meeting,’’ Zille moaned. Same thing happened in Ekurhuleni, where the DA’s Tania Campbell (you couldn’t make this up) became mayor. Aren’t these precisely the unstable coalitions Steenhuisen was disavowing live on TV last week?

As an EFF “insider’’ observed: “We are voting with the DA and we don’t want Helen Zille’s permission. We are voting for her by force. We don’t even speak to her and we don’t want an impression that we will want something from her or anyone. We are playing our political game; we are imposing ourselves on her.’’

If Zille proved to be a sore winner, Ekurhuleni’s outgoing ANC mayor, Mzwandile Masina, one of the RET gang’s loudest and boldest, proved that even in defeat there is honour yet in the ANC. His promise of a “peaceful transition’’ was a huge relief, beyond Edenvale and Brakpan, and even if it does seem a delusion of grandeur on his part, it is nonetheless good practice for ANC luminaries as the party awaits in grim anticipation its fate in 2024.