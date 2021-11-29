Opinion & Analysis

Kenyan families don’t buy the story on workers’ deaths in Saudi Arabia

How are so many young domestic workers in the Gulf dying ‘in their sleep’ or of ‘cardiac arrest’?

29 November 2021 - 19:10 By Nita Bhalla

Alice Awor Tindo had only been working in Saudi Arabia for three months when friends and relatives back home in Kenya began receiving distressed calls and WhatsApp messages.

The 30-year-old domestic worker told them her employer had confiscated her passport and refused to pay her. She had been banned from having a phone, so had to hide hers, and wanted to switch to a different household...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Beware gift-bearing robber barons because there’s almost always a catch World
  2. Saudi women prove to be good value for money in the workplace World
  3. Even religion is not safe from climate change World
  4. Women have foot in the door as the Saudi workplace opens up World
  5. There’s much ado about Assad, but what to do about him is the matter World

Most read

  1. Skin lighteners: fashion and family still driving uptake in SA Opinion & Analysis
  2. Kenyan families don’t buy the story on workers’ deaths in Saudi Arabia Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | State’s Covid carnage-to-creativity rollout is exactly what we need Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Ignorance was Cyril’s saving grace until it hit close to home Opinion & Analysis
  5. Two can play that game: new way to go for safari hunting companies Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

South Africans stranded amid economic devastation after Omicron variant travel ...
'Unjustified, discriminatory': Ramaphosa criticises travel bans while SA ...