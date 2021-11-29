Kenyan families don’t buy the story on workers’ deaths in Saudi Arabia

How are so many young domestic workers in the Gulf dying ‘in their sleep’ or of ‘cardiac arrest’?

Alice Awor Tindo had only been working in Saudi Arabia for three months when friends and relatives back home in Kenya began receiving distressed calls and WhatsApp messages.



The 30-year-old domestic worker told them her employer had confiscated her passport and refused to pay her. She had been banned from having a phone, so had to hide hers, and wanted to switch to a different household...