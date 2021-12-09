OPINION | PSL on a fast track to becoming an administrative embarrassment

The sale of Wits by Bidvest was unavoidable once that company decided it was necessary, but there were serious questions over what effort, or lack of, were made to ensure the continuation of a 99-year-old club in the National First Division (NFD). That TTM owner Lawrence Mulaudzi resold within eight months amid well-documented financial troubles raises questions as to what auditing was done, after he allegedly had trouble paying players in the NFD?

The PSL’s handling of Royal AM’s court battle to be reinstated as 2020-21 NFD champions raised questions. When Royal owner Shauwn Mkhize bought Celtic in August, the PSL finally held a press conference where Khoza and legal head Michael Murphy attempted to smooth over burning issues, but key questions were left unanswered.

How could the PSL allow the sale of a club to Mkhize, after she had dragged the league through the courts and was facing a disciplinary hearing for Royal’s four no-shows in the promotion playoffs? How had Mulaudzi, who had struggled financially with clubs, been allowed to buy Royal’s NFD status?

If the NSL Handbook ruling is that club owners may not buy a new team within a year, and in the documentation the PSL named Nozipho Ngubo, Mkhize’s sister, as “the acquirer” of Celtic on behalf of Royal, how can such a bending of the rules be considered best practice? Why have the rule if it can be so easily circumvented?

The Royal saga has been followed by the Chiefs matter. Again, the PSL’s silence is deafening. There has still been no official statement on the status — postponed or not — of the two games Chiefs have failed to honour against Cape Town City on Saturday and Golden Arrows on Wednesday, or even the barest details of what was discussed in three executive committee meetings on Friday, Monday and Wednesday.

The league has seemingly backed itself into a corner. Facing a pandemic where flexibility seems necessary, the PSL previously denied NFD side Cape Umoya a match postponement in a similar situation, and an executive committee circular stating that Covid-19 issues cannot be a reason for putting off games.

The lack of decisive action means six days after Chiefs made their request for postponements public, no-one at the PSL seems to know if it has or will be granted, and if they do, they’re not telling anyone. It’s a situation that stands in embarrassing contrast to Tottenham Hotspur having their Premier League game against Brighton and Europa League match against Stade Rennais postponed, because they had just six players and two staff test positive for Covid-19, as Chiefs’ sporting director Kaizer Motaung Junior pointedly tweeted.