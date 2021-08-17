Khoza: PSL went through exhaustive process to approve Celtic sale to Royal

Premier Soccer League (PSL) chair Irvin Khoza, confirming the sale of Bloemfontein Celtic to Royal AM on Tuesday, said the league’s executive committee (exco) deliberated for three days before approving the deal.

Speaking in a televised press conference, Khoza said a major motivation for approving the transaction was not having to go into the 2021-22 season with 15 teams in either the DStv Premiership or GladAfrica Championship (National First Division, or NFD).

“This matter ... took almost three days of executive deliberations, on the 12th, 13th and 14th,” Khoza said of the exco’s decision to approve the sale of Celtic from Max Tshabalala to Royal owner Shauwn Mkhize on Friday.

“What the executive always requires on matters of this nature is that the transition must be seamless, because there are a lot of elements and stakeholders affected. So it’s very important there is strict compliance to Article 14 of the PSL Handbook. The requirements of the Labour Relations Act 66 of 1995 must be complied with.

“A very important issue to — future financial sustainability — is also one of the provisions in the handbook. There are limitations insofar as when you can say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to the transaction, and if it’s a non-starter.”

Khoza said there had been a chance of not having 15 teams in the Premiership or NFD, which he said would breach sponsorship and broadcast contracts. The suggestion was that Celtic did not have the funds to continue in the Premiership, while perhaps there was also doubt over AM wanting to continue in the NFD, or even being expelled through an ongoing disciplinary committee (DC) matter.

“The issue of sustainability is a problem. And that is why we make a determination that is critical, regardless of our discomfort, when we do a transaction sometimes,” Khoza said.