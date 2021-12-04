Cape Town City locked out of FNB Stadium as they arrive for match against Chiefs

Cape Town City were left locked outside the gates of FNB Stadium in a storm-soaked Johannesburg on Saturday evening having pitched up to honour their DStv Premiership fixture against Kaizer Chiefs.

A source from City, who did not want to be named, said the Cape club had travelled to Johannesburg for the match on Friday as they had no correspondence from the Premier Soccer League (PSL) informing them the game had been postponed, as Chiefs had requested form the league.

However, when City arrived at FNB Stadium ahead of the 6pm game late on Saturday afternoon, they found the gates locked and no-one there to let them in.

The match officials and match commissioner Paulo Marques were also stranded outside the stadium.

This was after Chiefs sent a letter to the PSL late in the week asking for a postponement of all four of their Premiership matches in December due to an outbreak of 31 cases of Covid-19 that had shut down the club's headquarters at Naturena.

Chiefs told the PSL they could not manage to put a team together to honour the fixture against City. Late on Friday night Chiefs put out a second statement saying they would “not be able” to host City.