EDITORIAL | We wish you a sensible Christmas and a responsible New Year
This year has been a tough one on all fronts. While we all deserve to let our hair down, we should do so judiciously
14 December 2021 - 19:10
2021 has been a brutal year. For many, it was worse than 2020. The July riots, ongoing Covid-19 devastation, a harsh economic climate, record high unemployment figures and petrol prices, uncertainty in the aftermath of the local government elections ... South Africans are reeling.
We are desperate for a festive break. We want to let loose, relax and unwind. We want to kick up our feet, take a few deep breaths and recalibrate. And, woah, do we ever need it. We’ve been through a lot this year...
