Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | We wish you a sensible Christmas and a responsible New Year

This year has been a tough one on all fronts. While we all deserve to let our hair down, we should do so judiciously

14 December 2021 - 19:10

2021 has been a brutal year. For many, it was worse than 2020. The July riots, ongoing Covid-19 devastation, a harsh economic climate, record high unemployment figures and petrol prices, uncertainty in the aftermath of the local government elections ... South Africans are reeling.

We are desperate for a festive break. We want to let loose, relax and unwind. We want to kick up our feet, take a few deep breaths and recalibrate. And, woah, do we ever need it. We’ve been through a lot this year...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | If we ignore truck drivers’ issues, our economy will suffer Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Private Covid tests finally drop, but pressure can’t let up Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Spike in human trafficking is concerning and warrants action Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Vaccine mandate focusing on key areas is the way to go Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Healthcare must be newly-elected Joburg officials’ priority Opinion & Analysis
  6. EDITORIAL | Is that all you’ve got, Batohi? Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Santa, please read this. It has gift ideas for our politicians Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | We wish you a sensible Christmas and a responsible New Year Opinion & Analysis
  3. How SA’s petrol price is set and why fuel should be deregulated Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | If we ignore truck drivers’ issues, our economy will suffer Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | New book from Zuma? No better way to cap off a year of gaslighting Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...
Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...