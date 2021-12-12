Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Private Covid tests finally drop, but pressure can’t let up

Thanks to Competition Commission’s intervention, private PCR test costs go down from R850 to R500, but further reductions are needed

12 December 2021 - 18:12

Sunday’s announcement that the cost of private sector Covid-19 PCR tests was being reduced by about 42% must be welcomed, particularly as the country battles a fourth wave of infection.

The Competition Commission said that an agreement was reached between itself and private laboratories Ampath and Lancet, that saw prices for the PCR test slashed from R850 to R500 with immediate effect. It is a significant reduction that must be met with praise...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Spike in human trafficking is concerning and warrants action Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Vaccine mandate focusing on key areas is the way to go Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Healthcare must be newly-elected Joburg officials’ priority Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Is that all you’ve got, Batohi? Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | SA should give ZEP holders more time to submit applications Opinion & Analysis
  6. EDITORIAL | Unqualified and clueless, police chief must cop it for July riots ... Opinion & Analysis
  7. It’s cloudy again at SABC and there won’t be sunshine ’til ANC’s gone Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. Get vaccinated or get fired: it’s not that simple Opinion & Analysis
  2. PODCAST | Continent unites against the West after Cyril’s tour Opinion & Analysis
  3. WENDY KNOWLER | Summarily bringing your debit order forward is not so simple Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Private Covid tests finally drop, but pressure can’t let up Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | ANC elites don’t like new brooms, so expect them to be swept ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...
Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...