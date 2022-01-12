TOM EATON | So what if half a million kids are dumped? It’s just numbers, like the pass mark

The education minister would have us believe the matric pass mark is higher than 30%. Who am I to question her?

It was genuinely delightful being on social media on Wednesday as South African parents posted pictures of their little ones heading off to Grade 1 like a herd of baby goats running off into a field of flowers.



Of course, some of the goats were less excited than others. Young children are more finely attuned to flimflam than adults and one or two of the younglings seemed to have figured out that this whole school thing was clearly a trap...