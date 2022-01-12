Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | So what if half a million kids are dumped? It’s just numbers, like the pass mark

The education minister would have us believe the matric pass mark is higher than 30%. Who am I to question her?

Tom Eaton Columnist
12 January 2022 - 19:53

It was genuinely delightful being on social media on Wednesday as South African parents posted pictures of their little ones heading off to Grade 1 like a herd of baby goats running off into a field of flowers.

Of course, some of the goats were less excited than others. Young children are more finely attuned to flimflam than adults and one or two of the younglings seemed to have figured out that this whole school thing was clearly a trap...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | Sisulu’s attack on the judiciary is a blatant personal advert Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Lightbulb moment, ANC ... we’re in the dark physically, not mentally Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | On a wing and prayer: grounded SA fighter jets mirror a flawed ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Bonjour, religious tourism; bon voyage, hard-earned cash Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Hey, Angie, get those kids fully and safely to school Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | So what if half a million kids are dumped? It’s just numbers, like ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. Five picks from a great year for African writing Opinion & Analysis
  4. As schools reopen, so does the same old can of worms Opinion & Analysis
  5. Tennis the menace: Djokovic is a lot of things, but he’s not a freedom fighter Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...
Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...