TOM EATON | Bonjour, religious tourism; bon voyage, hard-earned cash
It seems Malawi has a new growth industry and you’ll never guess who’s shepherding the sheep
25 November 2021 - 20:09
Malawi’s leading entrepreneur in the vulnerability industry, Shepherd Bushiri, says he will only consider coming back to SA if authorities promise not to poison him “like last time”. What a Tripadvisor review that must have been.
Of course, there’s no evidence whatsoever to back up Bushiri’s claim that he was poisoned while in custody here. Then again, that’s entirely on brand for a man who has built his entire career, and a vast fortune, by selling fiction as fact...
