EDITORIAL | As schools reopen, so does the same old can of worms

Things should be getting better, but we are stuck with issues that resurface every year

While pupils at most former Model C schools returned on a full-time basis when classes resumed for the new academic year on Wednesday, their counterparts attending no-fee schools were not so lucky. Some will probably only return later this week and even perhaps next week.



This is because rotational learning will continue this year...