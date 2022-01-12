EDITORIAL | As schools reopen, so does the same old can of worms
Things should be getting better, but we are stuck with issues that resurface every year
12 January 2022 - 19:52
While pupils at most former Model C schools returned on a full-time basis when classes resumed for the new academic year on Wednesday, their counterparts attending no-fee schools were not so lucky. Some will probably only return later this week and even perhaps next week.
This is because rotational learning will continue this year...
