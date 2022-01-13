Opinion & Analysis

‘Joke’ shows urgency of decolonising education

The impression is that, as black African educators, we are not fit to teach the man’s child, writes Sadtu official

13 January 2022 - 20:14 By Xolani Fakude

On January 12 the academic year kicked off in inland provinces. The reopening of schools happens as the basic education department advises us that, in the past 24 months or so, we have lost about 700,000 pupils from the system, possibly due to Covid-19, among other reasons. Due to the pandemic, the system has also lost a number of education workers.

In the next few days the department will release the results of the class of 2021. It is a generation that would have lost a significant amount of school time in the past two years due to Covid-19. This is most likely the cohort that will prove to be the most resilient. In every sense of the word, it would have gone through the most...

