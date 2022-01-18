Legal tools exist to protect SA’s city ecosystems. It’s up to councils to use them

The world is experiencing an environmental crisis, coupled with rapid urbanisation. This affects city ecosystems, which are a combination of the built environment, planned green spaces and natural biodiversity. They include streets, roofs, parks, trees, rivers and other urban features.

Ecosystems provide services such as regulating air, water and soil quality. In cities, their role in regulating the climate is particularly important. Cities are generally warmer than surrounding rural areas. Greenery and vegetation mitigate this by providing shade and filtering air. They also absorb greenhouse gases and other pollutants.

But ecosystem services are under threat everywhere in the world. Urban development and expansion causes ecological degradation, pollution and an increase in greenhouse gas emissions. This affects ecosystems’ ability to sustainably provide the services people need for their physical and mental wellbeing.

In SA, these ecosystem services — wetlands, green spaces and street trees — are grossly under-protected. They are at risk of being damaged irreparably. Intervention is necessary. Regulation in terms of law is one form of intervention.

SA has many environmental laws. These draw on a constitutional right to an environment that is not harmful to health and wellbeing. People have the right to protection of this environment through legislative and other measures.

The high court has already found that local governments are “in the best position to know, understand and deal with issues involving the environment at the local level”. But do these governments have the tools they need? To find out, we conducted a study to see whether South African law is suitable for protecting microclimate regulation in cities.