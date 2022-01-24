OPINION | SA politics will change for good if Cyril completes what Zondo started
As a nation still being forged, too many leaders have abandoned the rule that ethical conduct is central to leadership
24 January 2022 - 19:34
Commissions of inquiry have been a feature of political life in this country since 1994. However, the Seriti and Zondo commissions arguably represent the most explicit evidence of the scourge of corruption in democratic SA.
The Seriti inquiry (https://protect-za.mimecast.com/s/4mR9CGZXDOh0NGXPfpc4Yp?domain=link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com) into the arms deal, which cost R137m, was handed over to former president Jacob Zuma in 2016. This commission found no evidence of 1999 arms deal corruption. Justice Raymond Zondo handed over one of his three reports to President Cyril Ramaphosa in early January, six years later...
