Red flags are warning of an intensifying battle against evil in SA
We face the future as a deeply polarised country, a place of two mindsets and two sharply contrasting visions of where we are headed
09 January 2022 - 00:00
South Africans should not be surprised by the jubilation of some among us at the outrageous torching of parliament or the attack on the Constitutional Court last week. SA faces the future as a deeply polarised country, a place of two mindsets and two sharply contrasting visions of where we are headed.
The first mindset is of a small elite, built around a personality cult, which wants to tear our constitutional democracy and its institutions down, create chaos, ascend to power and then loot. Then there’s the rest of us: people who wish for a prosperous, peaceful and democratic country...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.