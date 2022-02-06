Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Infrastructure was an education problem before Covid. It still needs to be fixed

The vaccination of pupils is key if schooling is to get back to ‘normal’

06 February 2022 - 17:30

All schools are returning to everyday classes on Monday, a long overdue move that should go some way to help pupils catch up on lost school hours. Basic education minister Angie Motshekga on Sunday said the department was well aware of certain schools still battling with infrastructure but that it was a problem from before Covid-19.

It is unfortunate that the problems that plagued poorer schools before Covid-19 have now been amplified. Rotational learning was put in place when the Covid-19 pandemic started, specifically for schools that were not able to adhere to social distancing. Overcrowding remains a “common concern, identified as one needing special attention”, said Motshekga. An overcrowded classroom remains a huge risk when it comes to the spread of the dreaded Covid-19 virus. Expressing concern about it will not solve the problem...

