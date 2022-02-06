Opinion & Analysis

IN YOUR CORNER

WENDY KNOWLER | A newly bought car with defects and no legal recourse: what now?

Sometimes the law takes sides with the second-hand car dealership when a motorist finds fault with a new purchase

Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist
06 February 2022 - 17:32

If you buy an old car with high mileage from a motor dealership, can you expect it to be free of defects for at least six months, in terms of the Consumer Protection Act?

Well, for years I argued that that was absolutely the case. But recent court judgments give dealers some “outs” when it comes to defective cars — and not just old, second-hand ones...

