IN YOUR CORNER

WENDY KNOWLER | A newly bought car with defects and no legal recourse: what now?

Sometimes the law takes sides with the second-hand car dealership when a motorist finds fault with a new purchase

If you buy an old car with high mileage from a motor dealership, can you expect it to be free of defects for at least six months, in terms of the Consumer Protection Act?



Well, for years I argued that that was absolutely the case. But recent court judgments give dealers some “outs” when it comes to defective cars — and not just old, second-hand ones...