×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

PODCAST | Just how just is this energy transition?

Peter Bruce chats to Roland Ngam about potential obstacles to renewable energy

Peter Bruce Editor-at-large & columnist
22 March 2022 - 21:52

When the great and the good are lining up to manage SA’s transition from coal-fired energy to renewable energy, you just know money is going to do most of the talking.

Now that business has thrown its weight behind minerals and energy minister Gwede Mantashe’s favourite new fuel — gas — the transition to renewables just has to be under threat. How could it not be?

Renewable energy — wind, solar, hydro and batteries — already has mature technologies and the fuel cost for each is zero. But we will have to wait while the rich and their political enablers eat.

Listen in as Roland Ngam, project manager for the Rosa Luxemburg Foundation, talks to Peter Bruce in this edition of Podcasts from the Edge about the just transition. Who would that justice be for, exactly? Certainly not the poor, who could be generating electricity this morning if the state had any imagination.

Podcasts from the Edge is a production of TimesLIVE Podcasts.

Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fm Spotify | Google Podcasts Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. How investing in digital solar power helps urban Indians beat space crunch Lifestyle
  2. EDITORIAL | The state of Eskom is a national emergency. It must be fixed Opinion & Analysis
  3. PODCAST | Climate change: how much time do we have to get it right? Opinion & Analysis
  4. PODCAST | Gas is to Gwede what diamonds are to girls Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Box clever, SA, because the Ukraine war provides opportunities Opinion & Analysis
  2. TONY LEON | By thumbing our nose at the West, things can only go south Opinion & Analysis
  3. Get basics right first: Joburg mayor on coalitions and corruption Opinion & Analysis
  4. PODCAST | Just how just is this energy transition? Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Minister Mchunu’s hollow promises don’t hold water Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

No masks required outdoors: Ramaphosa reveals latest level 1 covid rules
Chester Missing and Conrad Koch reflect on Cele, Zuma, vaccines and “lots of ...