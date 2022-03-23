JONATHAN JANSEN | Fearing f*k*l is one thing, but to do f*k*l is almost criminal

Instead standing by and watching schools struggle to survive with little or no resources, lend a helping hand

Honourable readers, I too fear f*k*l. If you grew up on the Cape Flats, you learn early on how to dodge gangsters, avoid dangerous areas, walk sideways with a swinging arm and, most of all, project strength. The slightest hint of fear on your face and you’re toast. So, like my president, nothing scares me. Until two weeks ago...