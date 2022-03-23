×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

JONATHAN JANSEN | Fearing f*k*l is one thing, but to do f*k*l is almost criminal

Instead standing by and watching schools struggle to survive with little or no resources, lend a helping hand

23 March 2022 - 20:25

Honourable readers, I too fear f*k*l. If you grew up on the Cape Flats, you learn early on how to dodge gangsters, avoid dangerous areas, walk sideways with a swinging arm and, most of all, project strength. The slightest hint of fear on your face and you’re toast. So, like my president, nothing scares me. Until two weeks ago...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Ukraine: another example of some being more equal than others Opinion & Analysis
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | Don’t leave talented pupils stranded, build bridges for them Opinion & Analysis
  3. JONATHAN JANSEN | As SA politicians guzzle at the trough, Zelenskyy shows what ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | While government fiddles, mere mortals put out the fires Opinion & Analysis
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | Black self-hatred hurts nobody but ourselves Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Fearing f*k*l is one thing, but to do f*k*l is almost criminal Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Is it just me, or is a certain leader trying to Fidel the books? Opinion & Analysis
  3. JENNIFER PLATT | Wellness, fitness, mindfulness, blah blah blah ... that was ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | The attack on Esther Mahlangu is a new low for SA Opinion & Analysis
  5. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Box clever, SA, because the Ukraine war provides opportunities Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

EFF vs Dudula: Dudula members deny leader stole R300 from elderly man while EFF ...
No masks required outdoors: Ramaphosa reveals latest level 1 covid rules