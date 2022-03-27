IN YOUR CORNER

WENDY KNOWLER | Expensive exercise: when gym bunnies try to hop out of their contracts early

First, don’t sign up for long-term contracts. Second, read the fine print regarding cancellation fees carefully

Transparency and full disclosure are the basis of most consumer protection laws. Companies must tell their would-be customers everything they need to know, so that they can make an informed decision about buying their product or committing to a contract with them over a number of years...