IN YOUR CORNER
WENDY KNOWLER | Expensive exercise: when gym bunnies try to hop out of their contracts early
First, don’t sign up for long-term contracts. Second, read the fine print regarding cancellation fees carefully
27 March 2022 - 17:18
Transparency and full disclosure are the basis of most consumer protection laws. Companies must tell their would-be customers everything they need to know, so that they can make an informed decision about buying their product or committing to a contract with them over a number of years...
