As conflict, climate change and Covid ravage the world, WHO launches peace initiative

Last week I learnt from Jarno Habicht, the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Ukraine representative, about the high cost the Russian invasion is having on Ukrainian people, the damage caused to hospitals, and the mental and physical impact the war is having on health workers and civilians.

But tragically, Ukraine is not the only emergency the world is facing. In Afghanistan people are selling their kidneys and children to survive. In Tigray one of the longest and worst blockades in history has largely shut off deliveries of food, fuel and medicines, and the region is facing a humanitarian calamity which includes mass starvation. A worsening climate crisis is leading to countries being hit by multiple climatic catastrophes simultaneously. In the same week last month Australia’s coral reefs bleached as other parts of the country dealt with “cataclysmic floods”. And the pandemic persists, with record deaths being recorded in Hong Kong, China and South Korea, and a new wave of BA.2 in Europe is again driving up hospitalisations.

Rising conflict, the worsening climate situation and prolonged pandemic collectively have led to the Doomsday Clock becoming stuck at 100 seconds to midnight, which remains the closest the world has been to a civilisation-ending apocalypse since its creation in 1947. It’s easy to feel despair, but there are things we can do at micro and macro levels to make a difference.

To prevent the multidimensional crises from turning into a death spiral for humanity there need to be concerted and creative efforts to bend the arc of history towards a solutions orientated, healthier and sustainable world. The vast majority wants to live in a world free of war, where they and their families can access good work, put food on the table and have access to essential health services and quality schooling.