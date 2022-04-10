Khayelitsha children call checkmate on boredom to stay in the game

Mayekiso is passionate about taking the sport to as many people as possible, especially children in impoverished areas. Born in Colesberg in the Northern Cape, he was diagnosed with polio when he was young and started using a wheelchair because of it. He moved to the Eastern Cape at a young age to attend a special needs school for children with physical impairments.

Every Tuesday he went to a hospital in East London for check-ups. “I met Mrs Frost there and she’s the one who taught me how to play chess. Every time when I went there and I felt lazy and didn’t want to go for exercise, I just asked her where I could get a board. It’s where the love of the game started.”

Mayekiso left the Eastern Cape for Cape Town in search of work in 2016 and that’s when he started working with Impendulo. “I went to the principal and asked her if I could teach these children how to play chess. I felt that I’m getting old and I wanted to pass the knowledge of chess to these young ones. She was so excited, but she also asked if children from other schools could join the programme.”

He is in awe of the talent he nurtures. “The passion of the game started when I was young, but I didn’t play at the level where these children are playing. They are even better than me. I can’t even play with some of them. It’s something that makes me excited, but sometimes you feel embarrassed,” he jokes.

Labour of love

When he formed the club there were a lot of financial constraints and the players couldn’t go to tournaments. “I spoke to my wife to ask if I could sacrifice my [disability] grant to help these children go to those tournaments. She agreed. It’s not an easy thing because I don’t have money and the transport was quite expensive.”

He won an award from regional body Chess Western Province for Chess Development School of the Year in 2017, as well as one in 2019 for being a Western Cape Top Schools Champion. The trophies sit proudly in the cabinet of the principal’s office in Impendulo. Two of the club’s players were chosen to represent SA in South America, but Covid-19 travel restrictions prevented them from going. “It was not an easy thing; it was very painful. I hope that from the players that I have, maybe one of them is going to do the same,” says Mayekiso.

“What always inspires me is when the teachers come to me and say this kid, when he started playing chess, everything changed. He is focusing, concentrating and also good at mathematics. You find that all the children who are top in mathematics are also those who are playing chess. It’s very good for young brains.”