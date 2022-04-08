Teen sensation Viwe Jingqi sprints from rural Eastern Cape to global stardom

The 17-year-old made headlines in the past week when she broke the SA under-18 100m record three times in less than seven hours

SA's new sprint sensation, 17-year-old Viwe Jingqi, trained most of her life by herself on the rolling hills of Engcobo in the Eastern Cape until a Tuks talent scout spotted her on the rare occasion when she travelled to an athletics championship in Gqeberha...