EDITORIAL | With a rap sheet like Myeni’s, she should hide her head in shame

Dudu Myeni’s objection to having her photo taken at court is new low in a long list for the former SAA chair

Former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni is no stranger to delinquent behaviour. She is collecting criminal charges almost as swiftly as she is alleged to have collected a Louis Vuitton handbag, stuffed with R300,000 in cash, from her friends at Bosasa. Her respect for the law is negligible. Yesterday, she stooped to another low when she tried to bully a TimesLIVE/Sunday Times photographer, simply for doing his job...