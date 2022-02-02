POLL | Should those who abuse power be jailed?

State capture inquiry chairperson and acting chief justice Raymond Zondo’s calls for those who abuse power to be criminally charged and imprisoned or fined has sparked huge debate.

Zondo made the recommendation in part 2, volume 2, of the state capture inquiry report handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday.

He suggested abuse of power carry a maximum penalty of a fine of up to R200m or 20 years in prison, or both.

Zondo said all public officials should be held to account, from the president to “a junior official who suspends a colleague out of motives of envy or revenge”.