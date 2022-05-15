Time SACP stood on its own to test its real public support rather than under ANC banner
15 May 2022 - 00:00
The South African Communist Party has been one of the enablers of corruption through catapulting former president Jacob Zuma into the leadership of the ANC, hoping at the time to capture government policy by controlling Zuma, secure senior positions in government and becoming the de facto governing party without having to stand in elections...
