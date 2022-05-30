Act now on smoking, Africa, or the consequences will burn you

Average global smoking rates have fallen over the past 12 years, with the proportion of people aged 15 or older who smoke declining from 22.6% in 2007 to 19.6% in 2019.

However, tobacco use still poses a significant health, economic and social burden worldwide. Some countries, mostly in Africa, are experiencing increases in smoking prevalence. The latest Tobacco Atlas shows, globally, 1.13-billion people were smokers in 2019 and 8.67-million deaths were attributable to tobacco smoking.

The Tobacco Atlas, a partnership between Vital Strategies and Tobacconomics at the University of Illinois Chicago, is a free online resource that examines the nature and magnitude of the tobacco epidemic.

Tobacco use also presents a sizeable economic burden. This includes the cost of treating tobacco-related diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and ischemic heart disease, as well as the productivity losses from premature illness and death. Globally, the economic cost of smoking amounts to more than $1.4-trillion (about R22-trillion) a year, equal to about 1.8% of the world’s annual GDP.

Africa now has the lowest smoking prevalence rates in the world, but the number of smokers on the continent is projected to increase — the region has been flagged as the future epicentre of the tobacco epidemic because of rapid population growth and intensive marketing efforts by the tobacco industry.

Because of the delay between smoking and the onset of illness and death, the number of African people who will die each year from tobacco-related diseases is likely to increase. The costs of treating smoking-related diseases will correspondingly become an increasingly significant economic burden in these countries.

It is, however, possible to avert this. Key steps include introducing strong prevention policies.

Curbing tobacco use

Tobacco kills half of its long-term users. Hence, the tobacco industry’s survival depends on getting young people addicted to tobacco products. Traditional advertising and promotion of tobacco products has been banned in most African countries, but the tobacco industry has developed novel ways of keeping its products in the public eye.