PODCAST | Fraser’s charges against Cyril: serious scandal or game of deceit?

“The president concealed the crime from the SA Police Service and/or SA Revenue Service (Sars) and thereafter paid the culprits for their silence,” he alleged.

However, the presidency quickly dismissed these claims, saying while a robbery did take place at his farm in Limpopo on or around February 9 2020, in which proceeds from the sale of game were stolen, Ramaphosa rejected claims that he was involved in criminal conduct over the theft of millions of dollars.



Ramaphosa said he was attending an AU summit in Addis Ababa at the time the incident occurred. He claims the allegations are simply a disinformation campaign.

In this week’s episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, we consider who Arthur Fraser is in our political landscape, why he might make these claims now, who might gain from a “disinformation campaign”, why Ramaphosa might keep such a large amount of cash on a farm and the political implications for SA should Ramaphosa be made to step aside.

Joining our host, Mike Siluma, is TimesLIVE editor and Sunday Times deputy editor Makhudu Sefara, and Sunday Times political editor Sibongakonke Shoba.

