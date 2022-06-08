JONATHAN JANSEN | Arthur and Cyril’s teachers must have taught deflection well

It’s a pity our education department relies on parrot-fashion teaching rather than doing the same

If you attended a good school, your teacher would have spent some time teaching you the art of asking a good question. To begin with, she would at various points have said “there is no such thing as a stupid question”. (There is, actually, but that’s a story for another day.) The idea is, of course, to encourage young people to be fearless in asking questions and that is a good thing...