JUSTICE MALALA | Power politics is ruining SA. We need a dramatic shift in focus
With 45% of the population unemployed, we can’t afford to allow greed and power to distract us from our priorities
12 June 2022 - 17:36
There is much we can learn from the pupils who protested against apartheid education back in June 1976...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.