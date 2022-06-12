SONGEZO ZIBI | If farmgate proves anything, it’s that the entire ANC is unfit to govern SA

Arthur Fraser’s poor track record and motives are no reason for Cyril Ramaphosa to avoid public accounting

In a country that continuously rains corruption scandals, it is nearly impossible to pinpoint one that’s determinative. However, the one involving a burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm may yet be definitive. It aptly demonstrates why South Africans need to move beyond the ANC and its satellites, which include opposition political parties born of its factionalism. ..