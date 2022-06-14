EDITORIAL | Trophies or not, it seems Pitso Mosimane can’t win
He won the Caf Champions League three times with two different clubs, yet many in SA find reasons for dissatisfaction
14 June 2022 - 20:00
Many South Africans, so keen can we be to shoot down our own, predicted Pitso Mosimane would not last six months when he joined Al Ahly...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.