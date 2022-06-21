Africa’s smaller cities are usually overlooked. They shouldn’t be

Often when one thinks or writes about urbanisation in Africa, mega or primary cities such as Lagos, Nairobi, Addis Ababa or Kampala come to mind. Little, however, is written about places such as Gabés in Tunisia, Touba-Mbacké in Senegal or Ibadan in Nigeria. Yet these are just three of an estimated 885 secondary or intermediary cities on the continent that account for more than 40% of the Africa’s urban population. Their share is likely to grow over time.

These cities have a critical role to play in the continent’s overall urbanisation trajectory. They have a number of advantages.

First, they’re located closer to rural populations, providing an important market for agricultural goods. This means they provide a crucial link in ensuring more balanced economic growth for a country.

Second, their location also enables people to make the transition from agricultural to non-agricultural work more easily. And, more generally, they make the move from living in the countryside to a more urban existence easier.

There is global evidence from developing countries that demonstrates that for a given level of urban population growth, these intermediary cities are, overall, better in driving poverty reduction than primary cities are.

A further major advantage intermediary cities have is that many still have most of their growth trajectory to come. And unlike many primary cities struggling under the weight of large populations, investment in infrastructure in intermediary cities can happen in advance of settlement.

If this is done it helps avoid the substantial financial, political and social costs of retrofitting. But this requires substantial upfront financing. Yet raising this, with the revenue to repay it, is a challenge.

Where the money is going to come from

Many of the options available to intermediary cities when it comes to generating local revenues are the same as those available to all cities.

The first is administrative reforms to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the collection of taxes and fees.

Such reforms include updating taxpayer rolls or streamlining payment systems. The benefit of these types of reforms is they usually lie squarely in the city’s remit. And a city doesn’t necessarily need to get approvals from other levels of government.