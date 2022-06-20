×

Opinion & Analysis

It’s no gas: SA could lose billions in pledges if it pushes ahead with gas plans

Rich nations have pledged to help us transition from coal, but plans for gas-power plants may stymie their resolve

21 June 2022 - 19:40 By Paul Burkhardt

SA’s plan to build large-scale gas-fired power plants as it transitions from coal has become outdated with renewable technologies becoming cheaper and pressure mounting to curb its carbon emissions, a Meridian Economics study has found. ..

